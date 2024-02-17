Kenosha Thunder game summary: Vs Brookfield Stars on Feb. 16, 2024

Here is the recap of Kenosha Thunder vs. Brookfield Stars on Friday.

Quote from Coach Joe Trifone:

Tonight was bitter sweet. We outplayed Brookfield for 2 periods but penalties during the 2nd period were to much to overcome . Dylan Kozak and Devlin Al Segar played like the captains they are, Dylan Masonova played his best game of the year. Although we fell short of our goals, we did finish our 3rd straight year with a winning record. This year’s players have built upon our past players efforts and have left the club better than when they started. I’m very proud of all our guys. We’ve got a lot of talent in the pipeline and look forward to building on the legacy these players have left us. Thanks senior! Roll Thunder!”

Game Summary:

February 16, 2024. Regional playoff game 2 #8 seed Kenosha Thunder vs. vs #1 Brookfield Stars

Kenosha Thunder lost 5-2

Stars of the game were:

Davis Schlagenhaft (12) Wilmot -1 goal and assist

Dylan Kozak (12) Westosha Central – 1 goal

Connor Costello (12) – IT 1 assist.

Max Bondus (12) – 1 assist

Dylan Masnova (12) Wilmot – 32 saves

Other Plays:

1st Period: 1-0. The Thunder came out strong and Dylan scored the lone goal of the first.

2nd Period: 1-4 Brookfield came out strong with the next 4 goals

3rd Period: 2-5 The Thunder fought hard but couldn’t close the gap

Kenosha Thunder was outshot by the Stars 32 to 20.