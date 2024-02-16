Makayla Fedler part of UW-Whitewater production of “Pal Joey”

Makayla Fedler from Salem, WI, a Theatre major, is one of many students involved in the production of “Pal Joey” at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Fedler will play the role of Gladys Bumps / Costume Shop Technical Assistant, as a part of the Cast / Production Team.

“Pal Joey” will be performed by UW-Whitewater’s Department of Theatre and Dance in the Barnett Theatre Feb. 23-25 and Feb. 29-March 2.

“Pal Joey,” written in 1940, is one of many Rodgers and Hart musicals to run on Broadway. It tells the story of a young nightclub performer named Joey Evans with an ambitious dream of one day owning his own nightclub, and seemingly no limits to what he will do to achieve this desire. His large goals and manipulative tactics get suddenly entangled with lust and jealousy when he begins deceptively charming women and letting his selfishness blind him.

UW-Whitewater’s 2024 production encapsulates the show’s unique and complex character relationships and gives new life to a beloved 1940s classic.

“It has been a pleasure to work on the show,” said show director Bruce Cohen, an associate professor of theatre and dance. “It is the most dance-intensive musical that we’ve mounted in the seven years I’ve been here at UW-Whitewater. The students are having a blast.”

Cohen goes on to explain the careful thought that went into the selection process for a show of this nature.

“This show presents a higher degree of triple-threat – singing, dancing, and acting – performance skills than many contemporary shows. This is so important for our students to have experience with.”

Students involved in the show have expressed a strong sense of pride in their strongly-built community.

“I have found that this cast has a lot of theatre majors and non-theatre majors and through that experience, [it] makes the diversity of the cast and perspectives very eye-opening,” said Caitlyn Dickman, who plays the role of Linda English in the production. “Everyone has learned to grow together and become one as a family in bringing this story to life!”

UW-Whitewater’s Department of Theatre/Dance produces five shows per academic year. For more information, visit uww.edu/theatre.