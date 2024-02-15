Seven Westosha Central High School band students in 2024 UW-Platteville Tri-State Honors Band Festival

Left to right-front row: Ava Philips Kenny Broadway, Wyatt Shaffer. Middle row: Caroline DeGoey & Jack Zirkelbach Back row: Travis Verhaalen, James Noonan. /Submitted photo

Seven Westosha Central High School band students participated in the UW-Platteville Tri-State Honors Band Festival on Friday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 10.

The participating Westosha Central students were: Ava Philips, Kenny Broadway, Wyatt Shaffer, Caroline DeGoey, Jack Zirkelbach, Travis Verhaalen and James Noonan.

The Tri-State Honors Band was a 100 member group from high schools in WI, IL, and IA. The students rehearsed all day on Friday and Saturday and were led by guest clinician Carolyn Barber. Barber is the director of bands at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln . A joint performance by the UW-Platteville Symphonic Wind Ensemble and the Tri-State Honors Band was held at 4 p.m. at UW-Platteville. In addition, students were able to work with the UW-Platteville faculty.

The students were nominated by WCHS band director Adam Scheele.