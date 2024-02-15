Local students among UW-Whitewater winter 2023 graduates

The following students with local connections earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at winter commencement, held December 16, 2023:

Matthew Alfonso, of Twin Lakes, graduated with the following degree: History – BA

Nathan Belderson, of Twin Lakes, graduated with the following degree: Associate of Arts and Science – AAS

Jasmine Castillo, of Twin Lakes, graduated with the following degree: Elementary Education – BSE

Salem, WI 53168: Jen Davis, of Salem, graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Early Child Care and Education – BA

Preston Eide, of Twin Lakes, graduated with the following degree: Management – BBA

Phylicia Hedstrom, of Trevor. graduated with the following degree: Special Education – MSE

Alfred Hodges, of Twin Lakes, graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Finance – BBA

Abby Sturino ,of Kenosha, graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Elementary Education – BSE

McKenna Willms, of Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Human Resource Management – BBA

Approximately 620 students crossed the stage to receive their degrees at the ceremony, held at Kachel Fieldhouse in the Williams Center.

The graduating class included three international students, 64 military veterans and 141 nontraditional students, defined as undergraduate students who are 25 years of age or older. In addition, 74 self-identified students with disabilities received degrees.

A total of 50 students participated in the university’s Hired Before Graduation campaign, which celebrates students who landed a job, earned acceptance to graduate school or started their own business before commencement.