Kenosha Thunder game summary: Vs Janesville Bluebirds on Feb. 13, 2024

Here is the of Kenosha Thunder vs. Janesville Bluebirds on Tuesday.

Quote from Coach Joe Trifone:

Last night was a true team victory. Our group is peaking at the right time and worked with a business like focus. Our forwards played a very good 200′ game. In my opinion the night belonged to our back end and special teams. Dylan Masonova made some spectacular saves to maintain our lead, our defense was stellar all over the ice. Our power play and penalty kill units were at the top of their game. Ryan Hodgman, Devlin Al Segar, Evan Pelli, Massimo Pagliaroni, Kooper Miller and Luke Gibbs played outstanding. We have a chance to repeat as regional champions with a win vs Brookfield Friday night at The Ponds Ice rink at 8:30 pm.”

Game Summary:

February 13th, 2024. Regional playoff game 1 #8 seed Kenosha Thunder vs. vs #9 Janesville Bluebirds

Kenosha Thunder won 6-1

Stars of the game were:

Ryan Hodgman (12) Wilmot – 1 goal, 1 assist

Dylan Kozak (12) Westosha Central – 1 goal, 1 assist

Devlin AL Sager (12) Indian Trail – 1 goal, 1 assist

Dylan Masnova (12) Wilmot – 32 saves

Other Plays:

1st Period: 1-0. The Thunder came out strong and Dylan scored the lone goal of the first.

2nd Period: 3-1. The second period was owned by Thunder. A great play by Max Bondus (12) (IT) broke past the defense and made a nice centering pass to Riley Kite (11) from IT.

3rd Period: 6-1. The Thunder closed out the game. Ryan Hodgman did something I have never seen before. We had 2 penalties so we were down to 3 players vs 5. He broke through 3 defenders and buried a sweet goal to take a 4-1 lead. Outstanding play by Ryan.

Kenosha Thunder was outshot the Bluebirds 32 to 21.

Ranked 29th in D1. 12-10-1-1 and 3-6-1 in conference play. 1-0 in the playoffs.

Upcoming Games:

WIAA Playoffs – The Thunder will travel to Brookfield for their 2nd-round playoff game on February 16th vs Brookfield Stars. Game time is 830. KT is the #8 seed and ranked 29th in Division 1. Brookfield is the #1 seed and ranked #6 in the state with a record of 18-5-1.