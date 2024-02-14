A word from our sponsors: Registration underway for next ADRC Powerful Tools for Caregivers course

Note: This is a paid announcement from Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center — DH

The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is now accepting reservations for its next Powerful Tools for Caregivers course.

Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a free, six-week educational series intended to teach skills for how to take care of yourself while caring for a loved one. The class helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.

The 6-week online classes will be held Wednesdays, beginning March 13 – April 17, 2 – 3:30 p.m. To participate, caregivers will need internet access and access to a computer, iPad or other tablet. They will receive a brief phone call from the program leader prior to the first session on how to use the Zoom video conference program.

Registration is required by March 8. To register, call the ADRC at 262-605-6646. Ask about our classes in Spanish!