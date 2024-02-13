Westosha Central HS board member Cheryl Baysinger recognized by state association for 20 years of service

From Wisconsin Association of School Boards via Westosha Central High School:

Westosha Central School Board member Cheryl Baysinger was recognized by the Wisconsin Association of

School Boards for serving 20 years on the Westosha Central High School Board.

Mrs. Baysinger was honored at the State Education Convention in January in Milwaukee in front of hundreds of school board members and school district administrators from around the state.

WASB Executive Director Dan Rossmiller congratulated Mrs. Baysinger on her outstanding dedication to public education.

“I commend Cheryl Baysinger for her extraordinary commitment to preserving and expanding educational

opportunities for the young people in her community and for working diligently to ensure the Westosha Central school board continues to be an effective governing body,” Rossmiller said. “I thank Mrs. Baysinger for devoting decades to the cause of improving public education in Wisconsin.”