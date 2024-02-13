Spring Election 2024: Wilmot Union High School District referendum Q&A

Voters in the Wilmot Union High School District will have a chance to vote on an operational referendum on the Feb. 20 primary election ballot.

westofthei.com asked district administrator Michael Plourde some questions about the referendum. Here are his responses:

What is being sought with your district’s referendum?

Plourde — Wilmot Union High School Board of Education has a three-year, non-recurring operational referendum on the February 20, 2024, ballot. The request is for $2,000,000 in 2024-25, $2,500,000 in 2025-26, and $3,000,000 in 2026-27.

Why is the referendum needed?

Plourde — Last April, the district failed to pass an Operational Referendum which resulted in the elimination of 22 positions. There is a budget deficit projected into the foreseeable future and necessary repairs and security updates are also needed. An approved referendum would allow the district to hire back some of the eliminated positions, upgrade security, replace outdated student Chromebooks, repair/replace roofing, and begin to build the fund balance to afford routine maintenance in the future.

What is the projected property tax impact?

Plourde — If the Operational Referendum on Feb. 20th passes, the additional school tax impact per $100,000 of property value is estimated as follows:

Year 1 – $55 per year

Year 2 – $67 per year

Year 3 – $79 per year

What will passing the referendum allow the district to do?

Plourde — If approved, the funds will be used to hire back some of the positions that were cut after the failed April, 2023, referendum, complete deferred maintenance projects, provide updates to security, and begin to build the fund balance so we can afford routine maintenance in the future.

Avoid 5-8 FTE staff reductions

Hire back 4.3 FTE teaching positions

Hire back 1.0 FTE custodial/maintenance position

Replace outdated camera system

Student chromebook replacement

Student transportation vehicle replacement

Dedicated levy for building maintenance

What will be the effect of the referendum not passing?

Plourde — If the referendum is not approved, we will be forced to:

Cut an additional 5-8 positions, negatively impacting students

Reduce programming and course offerings

Increase class sizes again

Further delay much needed facility repairs including preventive maintenance

A referendum did not pass last year. What is the key factor people should consider when making a decision this time?

Plourde — Over the last few years, we’ve eliminated about two dozen teaching, administrative, and support staff positions, froze pay for multiple employee groups, increased student fees, cut late bussing, made reductions in the cost of employee benefits and more. Unfortunately, expenditures still outpace revenues. Operational Referendum is the only way we can meaningfully increase our revenue to maintain the outstanding academic and co-curricular programming for the children of our communities.

How can people get more information or ask questions?

Plourde — For additional information, please visit https://wilmoths.referendumfacts.org/. If you have questions, please contact Dr. Michael Plourde at plourdem@wimoths.k12.wi.us.