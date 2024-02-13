Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole meeting Feb. 14, 2024

Feb 13th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall (Municipal Building).

No formal action is taken at committee of the whole meetings.

Agenda items include:

  • Vacating public road right-of-way & public hearing
  • Discussion: Request to pay sanitary sewer lateral repair costs
  • Discussion: Purchase of express voting machine
  • Discussion: Public works cross training
  • Village Hall parking lot improvement
  • Closed session for discussing possible sale of a fire department vehicle acquired by the village in connection with its contract with Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and negotiations with other units of government concerning an intergovernmental agreement for the provision of fire and EMS services.

The full agenda is available here.

