Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting Jan. 12, 2024

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Agenda items include:

Discussion of the replacement fire equipment and possible funding for the same.

Consideration to change 2024 water patrol to the Kenosha County Sheriff.

Eric Dennis 5712 392nd Ave Parcel 95-4-219-314-0640 was present to discuss his addition of an LP tank on

the property solely for business use, and not to serve the general public needs. It will be located to the back

of the property, out of site.

the property solely for business use, and not to serve the general public needs. It will be located to the back of the property, out of site. Robert Griffen 7655 Lilly Lake Rd Parcel 95-4-19-111-3140 was present to discuss his plans for an additional

and variance for setbacks. He discussed the DNR request for removal of the bank installed to prevent

erosion, as well as clarified the setbacks with his immediate neighbor.

The full agenda is available here.