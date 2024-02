At about 7:09 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue, Wheatland Vol. Fire Department, Town of Randall Fire Department Richmond Fire Department units and Twin Lake Police officers are responding to a report of a possible fire in the 1600 block of Willow Road in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: Smoke coming from oven and filling house.

UPDATE 7:16 p.m. — Fire unit on scene reports smoke but no flames seen.