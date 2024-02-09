County clerk shares important voting info ahead of Feb. 20 primary

The following is from the office of Kenosha County Clerk Regi Waligora:

February 20, 2024, Spring Primary Election is a county wide election. In preparing to cast your ballot for the Spring Primary Election, Kenosha County Clerk Regi Waligora wishes to remind voters of the following important information:



Registering to Vote — For those who need to register to vote in advance of the Spring Primary Election, online registration at myvote.wi.gov closed on January 31, 2024. After this date, you must register in person at your municipal clerk’s office until 5 p.m. on February 16, 2024, or at your polling place on Election Day, February 20, 2024. If you are not sure if your registration is current, you can check your status at myvote.wi.gov. You must provide a proof of residence document when registering to vote in Wisconsin, or when updating your registration with a name or address change. Common proof of residence documents includes a valid Wisconsin driver’s license or identification card, utility bill, bank or credit card statement, lease agreement, vehicle registration or other official government

document. You may also use MyVote to update your name or your address on file.

Where to Vote — Polls in Wisconsin will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, February 20, 2024. A listing of municipal polling locations is on the MyVote Wisconsin website at myvote.wi.gov.

Polling Locations in the City of Kenosha — Several polling locations in the City have changed. These new locations will be in effect beginning with the 2024 Spring Primary Election. Please confirm your polling location before Election Day, so that you are at the correct location for your ward. You may contact the City Clerk’s office at 262-653-4020 or by email at elections@kenosha.org for assistance.

Photo ID — Whether voting absentee by mail, in-person absentee or at the polling place on Election Day, you will need to show an acceptable photo ID before you will be issued a ballot. Several forms of photo ID are acceptable, and most people already have the ID they need – like a valid WI driver’s license, WI State ID card or U.S. passport. More information regarding acceptable forms of ID and voter registration is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2198/Voter-Registration-Information.

Absentee Voting — You may visit myvote.wi.gov and request an absentee ballot for a specific 2024 election or for the 2024 calendar year. A photo ID upload may be required to complete your request if you do not have a valid photo ID on file with your municipal clerk. Consider accessing MyVote on your smartphone to snap a picture of your ID and quickly upload with your request. Thursday, February 15, 2024, is the last day for most voters to request to have an absentee ballot mailed to you from your municipal clerk, though Kenosha County Clerk Regi Waligora urges voters not to wait until this legal deadline to request their ballot. All absentee ballots must be received by the municipal clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day (February 20) to be counted.

In-Person Absentee Voting — In-person absentee voting will begin Tuesday, February 6, 2024, and go on through Friday, February 16, 2024. Days and hours for in-person absentee voting are determined by each municipality, and many municipal clerks offer in-person absentee voting at a variety of dates and times. Please contact your voting municipality to learn the in-person absentee voting dates and times.

Sample Ballots — You can view your sample ballot on the Kenosha County Clerk’s webpage, and on the MyVote

Wisconsin website as soon as they are available.

If you have further questions about elections, feel free to contact the County Clerk’s Office at

262-653-2552, or visit us on the Web at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/137/County-Clerk.