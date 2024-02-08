Units responding to Westosha Central HS for cellphone fire

At about 9:15 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to Westosha Central HS for a cellphone on fire.
Per dispatch: School resource officer to meet units at entrance.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 9:15 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to Westosha Central HS for a cellphone on fire.
Per dispatch: School resource officer to meet units at entrance.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2024 West of the I | Powered by WordPress