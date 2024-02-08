Units responding to Westosha Central HS for cellphone fire

Feb 8th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 9:15 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to Westosha Central HS for a cellphone on fire.

Per dispatch: School resource officer to meet units at entrance.

