Friends of Community Library seeking jewelry donations for fundraiser

Spring Bling Fling is back for 2024 at the Community Library.

The jewelry fundraiser sponsored by the Friends of Community Library is ready to accept donations for the sale at both the Twin Lakes and Salem branches. Rings, watches, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and pins, anything that you have too many of or no longer wear are just what this fundraiser needs.

The sale last year was a great success because so many of you participated, either with your jewelry or something you bought on the days of the sale in April.

The actual sale dates are April 12, 13 and 19, 20.

All proceeds from the sale are donated to Community Library for young people’s programs.