The Randall Town Board is scheduled to meet starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Town Hall in Bassett.

Agenda items include:

Community Library. Discussion, consideration, and action if needed.

Approval for Ruekert Mielke to complete and submit the MS4 report to the DNR. Discussion, consideration, and action if needed.

Appointment of Suzanne Hughes to the vacant Ethics Board Seat for Town Board approval. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

The full agenda is available here.