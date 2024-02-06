Units responding for alarm in Twin Lakes

Ar about 2:40 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding to the 110 block of Lake Ave.
Per dispatch: Activated fire alarm at Community Library.
UPDATE 2:43 p.m — Unit on scene reports evacuation underway.
Western Kenosha County's news source
Ar about 2:40 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding to the 110 block of Lake Ave.
Per dispatch: Activated fire alarm at Community Library.
UPDATE 2:43 p.m — Unit on scene reports evacuation underway.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2024 West of the I | Powered by WordPress