Units responding for alarm in Twin Lakes

Feb 6th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

Ar about 2:40 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding to the 110 block of Lake Ave.

Per dispatch: Activated fire alarm at Community Library.

UPDATE 2:43 p.m — Unit on scene reports evacuation underway.

