Westosha Central HS results from first ever female wrestling conference championship

Note: The following sports summary was supplied by Westosha Central wrestling assistant coach Jill Gillmore. It is presented with some editing. — DH

The Southern Lakes Conference held its very 1st ever Female Wrestling Conference Championships on Saturday, Feb. 3. The tournament took place at Union Grove High School”. Although there was no team champion announced in this first year, Badger High School had five athletes take first place, followed by Westosha Central High School with four female first place finishes, Beloit Memorial with two, and Wilmot Union with one. “These women are paving the way for future generations of female wrestlers,” assistant coach Jill GIllmore said. “All of the athletes did a fantastic job in representing the fastest growing female sport in the nation.”

First place finishers for Westosha Central were:

At 100 lbs, Mikaela Mathis (Westosha Central) 22-11, Fr. over Mya Rodriguez (Wilmot Union) 19-9, Fr. (Fall 4:24).

At 107 lbs, Natalia Bishop (Westosha Central) 20-6, Sr. defeated Greta Rzonca (Wilmot Union) 14-5, Jr. (Fall 2:38).

At 114 lbs, Senior Margaret Gillmore (Westosha Central), who will be continuing her wrestling career at the collegiate level, defeated Alexia Anaya (Badger) 19-16, So. (Fall 0:49).

At 185 lbs, freshman Sanaa Childs (Westosha Central) defeated Ava Knudtson (Badger) with a (Fall 2:24).

Second place finishers for Westosha Central were:

At 120 lbs, Ava Eibl (Westosha Central) took second at after being defeated by Morgan Rutherford (Wilmot Union) (fall 0:46) in the Championship match.

At 145 lbs, Mary Gillmore (Westosha Central) also took second place after losing to Lily Holden of (Badger) in the Championship match.

Third place finishers for Westosha Central were:

At 126 lbs, Krisala Mack (Westosha Central) took 3rd place.