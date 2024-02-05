Kenosha Thunder game summary: Vs McFarland on Feb. 3, 2024

Here is the recap of Kenosha Thunder vs. McFarland on Saturday.

The following summary was provided by Kenosha Thunder, which includes team members from Westosha Central and Wilmot Union high schools:

Quote from Coach Joe Trifone:

“Exciting win in OT vs McFarland. I think we had to learn to win games in the third period. It’s been a slower journey than we all thought but I feel we’ve learned the skill just in time for playoffs.”

Game Summary:

February 3rd, 2024. Kenosha Thunder vs. McFarland Spartans

Kenosha Thunder won 8-1

Stars of the game were:

Ryan Hodgman (12) Wilmot – 1 goal

Dylan Kozak (12) Westosha Central – 1 goal

Dylan Masnova (12) Wilmot – 26 saves

Other Plays:

1st Period: 0-1. The Thunder fell down early.

2nd Period: 1-1. The second period was owned by Thunder. Dylan Kozak scored the lone goal of the second period.

3rd Period: 1-1. Both teams worked hard. The Thunder outplayed the Spartans in regular time, but could not find the back of the net.

1st OT – Was 8 minutes and ended with a tie.

2nd OT – Was 4-4 for 5 minutes. Hodgman took the book from the corner and scored a beauty to win the game for the Thunder. 2-1 in their final regular season game.

Kenosha Thunder outshot the Spartans 45 to 26.

Ranked 29th in D1. 12-10-1-1 and 3-6-1 in conference play.

Upcoming Games:

WIAA Playoffs – The Thunder will host the first-round playoff game on February 13th vs Janesville Bluebirds. Game time is TBD. KT is the #8 seed in Sectional #4. Janesville is the #9 seed and ranked #37 in the state.