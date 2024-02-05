Freezing advisory issued

The National Weather Service has issued a freezing fog advisory for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect until noon, Monday.

Besides visibility of less than a quarter mile, there’s a chance of slick spots on roads that are untreated, the advisory text says:

Low visibility and slick spots could make driving conditions hazardous … If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Patchy fog may persist through Monday, Monday night and into Tuesday morning, the latest, local NWS forecast says.

Monday’s high temperature should reach 39, with a low of 28 Monday night.