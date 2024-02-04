Bristol Bob groundhog predicts early spring for 2024

From Kenosha County:

Bristol Bob did not see his shadow this year — or, it should be said, nobody else spotted it — suggesting that winter’s end might be just around the corner.

Bob is the taxidermized groundhog who is the star of the show each Feb. 2 at the annual Groundhog Day celebration at the Pringle Nature Center in Kenosha County’s Bristol Woods Park.

This year’s edition, held Friday, included a reading of groundhog-themed children’s books, craft activities and, of course, Bristol Bob’s much-anticipated forecast. And, as it was a cloudy morning, his shadow was not visible to the crowd of children and adults who turned out for the show.