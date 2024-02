The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Monday starting at 6:30 p.m. ay Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

Presentation by District Administrator Michael Plourde on Wilmot referenda.

Discussion regarding the Twin Lakes Short-Term Rental Ordinance.

Update on WWTF phosphorus compliance alternatives with Village Engineer.

Closed session regarding a village lease at 3101 E. Lakeshore Drive (Sand Bar and Island Grill property).

The full agenda is available here.