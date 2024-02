The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to meet Monday, Feb. 5 starting at 4 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

Closed session on staffing.

Possible approval of resignation.

Possible approval of 2024-25 academic standards.

Possible approval of 2024-25 student fees.

Possible approval of 2024-25 new postion.

The full agenda is available here.