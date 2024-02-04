Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Feb. 5, 2024

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

You can view this meeting live and afterwards here.

Agenda items include:

Discussion on an ordinance repealing and replacing provisions of Chaper186 Article IV of Municipal Code of the Village of Salem Lakes regarding chickens in residential areas.

Discussion regarding the results of the traffic study on Rock Lake Road.

Update and discussion on Village Finance Director / Treasurer vacancy and candidate search, including salary range.

Discussion and possible action on the purchase of a replacement variable frequency drive for pump 3, lift station 8 (10935 269th Avenue) from Starnet Technologies in the amount of $4,675.00.

Discussion and possible action regarding Fuel Station Software/Hardware upgrade for up to $18,133.00.

ATV/ UTV Ordinance discussion.

Closed session regarding litigation in which the village is or may be involved), specifically concerning Mary Griegel claim and Lori Kerber claim.

Closed session regarding land sale negotiations of property to the Sharing Center; and sale of Heavy Rescue Truck with Paddock Lake.

The full agenda is available here.