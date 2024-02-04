Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Feb. 5, 2024

Feb 4th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

You can view this meeting live and afterwards here.

Agenda items include:

  • Discussion on an ordinance repealing and replacing provisions of Chaper186 Article IV of Municipal Code of the Village of Salem Lakes regarding chickens in residential areas.
  • Discussion regarding the results of the traffic study on Rock Lake Road.
  • Update and discussion on Village Finance Director / Treasurer vacancy and candidate search, including salary range.
  • Discussion and possible action on the purchase of a replacement variable frequency drive for pump 3, lift station 8 (10935 269th Avenue) from Starnet Technologies in the amount of $4,675.00.
  • Discussion and possible action regarding Fuel Station Software/Hardware upgrade for up to $18,133.00.
  • ATV/ UTV Ordinance discussion.
  • Closed session regarding litigation in which the village is or may be involved), specifically concerning Mary Griegel claim and Lori Kerber claim.
  • Closed session regarding land sale negotiations of property to the Sharing Center; and sale of Heavy Rescue Truck with Paddock Lake.

The full agenda is available here.

