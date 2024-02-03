Kenosha Thunder game summary: Vs Whitefish Bay on Feb. 2, 2024

This is a recap of Kenosha Thunder Hockey vs. Whitefish Bay, Friday.

Quote from Coach Joe Trifone:

It was good to get another conference win. We had good games by our upper classmen as well as our underclassmen.”

Game Summary:

February 2nd, 2024. .Kenosha Thunder vs. Whitefish Bay

Kenosha Thunder won 8-1

Stars of the game were:

Devlin AL Sager (12) Indian Trail – 1 goal and 2 assists

Dylan Kozak (12) Westosha Central – 3 assists

Connor Costello (12) Indian Trail – 2 goals

Reid Pumala (11) Westosha Central – 2 goals

Other Plays:

1st Period: 1-1. First goal was from Connor. Dylan had a nice pass.

2nd Period: 6-1. The second period was owned by Thunder. Reid Pumala was the star of the 2nd with 2 goals.

3rd Period: 8-1. Blake Schumann (9) IT and Easton Trifone (10) IT capped of the win with goals in the third.

Payton Azkutansky recorded the win with 7 saves.

Ranked 29th in D1. 11-10-1-1 and 3-6-1 in conference play.

Upcoming Games:

Away: Saturday 2/3/24 VS McFarland 7pm at McFarland Community Ice Arena.