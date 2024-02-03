Kenosha Thunder game summary: Vs Whitefish Bay on Feb. 2, 2024

Feb 3rd, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

This is a recap of Kenosha Thunder Hockey vs. Whitefish Bay, Friday.

Quote from Coach Joe Trifone:

It was good to get another conference win. We had good games by our upper classmen as well as our underclassmen.”

Game Summary:

February 2nd, 2024.   .Kenosha Thunder vs. Whitefish Bay

Kenosha Thunder won 8-1

Stars of the game were:

  • Devlin AL Sager (12) Indian Trail – 1 goal and 2 assists
  • Dylan Kozak (12) Westosha Central – 3 assists
  • Connor Costello (12) Indian Trail – 2 goals
  • Reid Pumala (11) Westosha Central  – 2 goals

Other Plays: 

1st Period: 1-1.  First goal was from Connor.  Dylan had a nice pass.

2nd Period: 6-1.  The second period was owned by Thunder.  Reid Pumala was the star of the 2nd with 2 goals.

3rd Period: 8-1.  Blake Schumann (9) IT and Easton Trifone (10) IT capped of the win with goals in the third.

Payton Azkutansky recorded the win with 7 saves.

Ranked 29th in D1.  11-10-1-1 and 3-6-1 in conference play.

Upcoming Games:

Away: Saturday 2/3/24 VS McFarland 7pm at McFarland Community Ice Arena.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives