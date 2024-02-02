Wilmot UHS seeking applicants for 2024 Hall of Fame

Wilmot Union High School is currently seeking applicants for its 2024 Hall of Fame.

In order to be eligible for this honor, candidates must have graduated from Wilmot Union High School in 2013 or earlier.

Candidates meeting this sole criterion will then be judged based upon the following:

1. Leadership

2. Achievements

3. Service to his/her community

4. Service to his/her country or Killed in Action

5. Other factors not listed above and as defined by the candidate

If you would like an application, you may request a copy from the District Office at (262) 862-9005 ext.4, or download it from the district website.

Applications are due by April 1, 2024, and may be dropped off at the District Office or mailed to:

Executive Assistant – Danielle Fiveland-Scott

Wilmot Union High School

PO Box 8

11112 308th Avenue

Wilmot, WI 53192