At about 6:07 p.m., Town of Wheatland Vol. Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash at Highway 50 and Highway P in Slades Corners.

Per dispatch: Injuries being reported. Two vehicles involved.

UPDATE 6:09 p.m. — Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy on scene.

UPDATE 6:12 p.m. — Randall Fire Department responding. Dispatch reports occupants out of vehicles, but one is now on fire.

UPDATE 6:14 p.m. — Dispatch now reports vehicle is fully engulfed in flames.