Western Kenosha County Transit introduces LINK Western Kenosha Transportation

Western Kenosha County Transit today announced a refresh of its existing public transportation services for 2024.

This rejuvenation introduces LINK Western Kenosha Transportation, a revitalized service emphasizing ‘Your Route to a Better Rural Journey.’

This update, which includes visual updates to vehicles and communication, is not the introduction of a new service but a comprehensive refresh of the existing one. Organizers said it aims to address and change the stigma some community members hold toward public transit.

The initiative to refresh the service stems from extensive community engagement in the fall of 2023. Public hearings and a survey conducted across Western Kenosha County, with participation from over 400 residents, have been instrumental in shaping the refreshed direction of LINK, said Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman.

“It was very important to us to engage the community in this process,” Kerkman said. “The survey played a crucial role in understanding the needs and preferences of our community members. We truly appreciate the public’s input.”

A standout feature of LINK is its door-to-door service. Residents can schedule a pickup from their homes and be taken directly to their destinations.

“This personalized approach ensures convenience and accessibility for all passengers”, Kerkman said.

Customers can call 1-888-203-3498 in advance, to arrange a trip.

“The service is tailored to be both affordable and inclusive, while offering extensive travel options,” Heather Vanoss, Elder & Disability Services Manager said. Fares are competitively priced at $5 per one-way trip for the general public, $3 per one-way trip for older adults and persons with disabilities, and $1 per one-way trip to a Nutrition Senior Dining Site. Western Transit’s service area focuses on Kenosha County, particularly areas west of I-94, ensuring coverage for a significant portion of the county’s residents.

This enhanced service is provided through a partnership between Kenosha Achievement Center and Kenosha County. All vehicles in the LINK fleet are equipped with lifts and wheelchair tie-downs, ensuring accessibility for passengers with mobility needs. Additionally, drivers are trained to assist with boarding and disembarking upon request.

Further enhancing the commuter experience, LINK is tailored for stress-free and relaxing commutes.

The service is specifically designed to provide a relaxing environment, particularly during peak hours. This feature enables passengers to engage in leisure activities like reading, relaxing, or simply enjoying the scenic views, transforming their daily commute into a more enjoyable part of their day.

In terms of reliability, LINK is fully equipped to handle all weather conditions. Its capability to navigate challenging rural road conditions ensures dependable and safe transportation regardless of the weather. This aspect of the service offers peace of mind to passengers, knowing that their journey will be safe and uninterrupted.

LINK also solves parking woes. With this service, passengers no longer need to concern themselves with finding parking spots, especially in crowded destinations or inclement weather. This benefit is particularly valuable in areas where parking is limited, making LINK a convenient option for daily commutes and visits to large medical facilities.

Lastly, LINK demonstrates a strong commitment to environmental stewardship. By opting for LINK over personal vehicles, passengers contribute to reducing carbon emissions and preserving the natural beauty of Kenosha County’s rural landscapes. This aspect of the service aligns with broader environmental goals and reflects a growing public interest in sustainable transportation options.

“LINK’s economical fares allow travelers to journey farther while spending less and significantly reducing the financial burden typically associated with driving which supports the economic well-being of the community. As LINK launches a refreshed debut in 2024, Western Kenosha County Transit invites the community to embrace this service, promising a more connected, sustainable, and enjoyable travel experience,” said Vanoss.