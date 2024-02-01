Units responding for crash in Paddock Lake

Feb 1st, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 6:06 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to the 23600 block of Highway 50 in Paddock Lake for a crash.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Westbound lanes blocked by scene. Injuries being reported.

