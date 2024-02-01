Units responding for crash in Paddock Lake

At about 6:06 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to the 23600 block of Highway 50 in Paddock Lake for a crash.
Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Westbound lanes blocked by scene. Injuries being reported.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 6:06 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to the 23600 block of Highway 50 in Paddock Lake for a crash.
Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Westbound lanes blocked by scene. Injuries being reported.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2024 West of the I | Powered by WordPress