Paddock Lake OKs new streetlights along Highway 50

The location of the 21 new streetlights along Highway 50 in Paddock Lake. /village of Paddock Lake graphic (Click image for larger view)

Things will be getting a little brighter along Highway 50 through Paddock Lake.

It’s not just because of the completion of the seemingly endless road work. The Paddock Lake Village Board earlier this month approved shedding more light on the area through the purchase of 21 new, strategically placed streetlights.

A expenditure of not to exceed $4,200 for the 140-watt LED streetlights was unanimously approved by the board at the Jan. 17 regular meeting.

Highway 50 has been a little darker through Paddock Lake since September 2021, when We Energies removed 41 streetlights after the village declined to pay $71,300 to relocate the lights. The relocation was needed due to the road reconstruction project.

Village officials said that decision seems to have paid off to the tune of about a $67,000 savings.

“Us holding out saved us a heck of a lot of money,” village President Terry Burns said at January’s committee of the whole meeting.

We Energies will perform the new work.

Village administrator Tim Popanda said the location of the new streetlights was done to optimize pedestrian and road way safety. All crosswalks and intersections will be lit.

While welcoming the new lights, Burns acknowledged concern the new lighting could increase speeding in the area.

“It will be bright,” Popanda said.

The farthest west streetlight will be placed at the Highway F intersection. The farthest east streetlight will be placed at about the entrance of Old Settlers County Park.