Friends of Community Library book sale is Feb. 1, 2, 3

A book sale sponsored by Friends of Community Library will be held at the Twin Lakes branch this Thursday, Friday and Saturday., Feb. 1, 2 and 3.

Hardcover and paperback fiction favorites are available as well as nonfiction, crafts and cook books. DVDs and audio books can be purchased for $1.00 each.

The $9 bag of books is a bargain for all readers; friends’ members’ bag of books is $7. Membership is available at the sale.

The sale on Thursday is from 3 to 7 p.m., on Friday from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All book sale profits are donated to the library for youth services programs.

The Twin Lakes branch of the Community Library is located at 110 Lake Ave. in Twin Lakes.