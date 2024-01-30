Temps in 40s for next seven days

February’s weather typically chills you to your core around here, but not so in 2024 — at least for the first week.

Starting Wednesday (which is actually Jan. 31) the latest, local National Weather Service forecast calls for high temperatures above 40 for the next seven days. Lows might reach freezing Sunday night and dip to 31 Monday night.

Your yard should get a chance to dry out a bit too as there is no precipitation in the forecast. There won’t be a lot of sunshine, with forecasts alternating between partly sunny and partly cloudy conditions.