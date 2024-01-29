Westosha Central HS students named to 2024 UW-Parkside honors band

From left: James Noonan, Jack Zirkelbach, Wyatt Shaffer, Kenny Broadway and James Shuemate

Westosha Central High School had five students participate in the UW-Parkside Honors Band on Saturday, Jan. 60.

Selected were: James Noonan, Jack Zirkelbach, Wyatt Shaffer, Kenny Broadway and James Shuemate.

The students were nominated and selected from a large group of students from Wisconsin and Illinois high schools. Students were selected by Laura Rexroth, UW-Parkside associate professor and director of bands.

The students rehearsed their music all day and the event concluded with a performance held in the Rita Tallent Pickens Performing Arts Center.

Adam Scheele is the Westosha Central band director.