Michael Peter presents research poster at symposium

Michael Peter from Twin Lakes, was among the 67 Des Moines University students who gave oral presentations or displayed posters at the 2023 DMU Research Symposium on Nov. 30. Peter, who is in DMU’s Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine program, presented a research poster titled, “Chronic intermittent hypoxia conditioning augments decrements in renal microcirculatory perfusion during asphyxia.”

Research topics in anatomy/paleontology, biomedical sciences, clinical practice, education, movement science and public health were presented during the symposium. Pravin Mishra, Ph.D., M.B.A., DMU’s executive director of research, gave a keynote address titled “View to the Future: Bench-to-Bedside Research at DMU.”

