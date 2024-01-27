Once again, dense fog advisory issued

A National Weather Service dense fog advisory — yet another one — has been issued for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect until midnight, Sunday.

Visibility of a quarter mile or less is possible during the advisory period.

The NWS advises:

Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

We might not be done with fog. Patchy fog is now in Sunday’s latest, local NWS forecast. Patchy fog in the forecast for Saturday became dense fog, so we shall see.