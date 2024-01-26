Highway C set to be closed for culvert replacement

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

Kenosha County Highway C (Wilmot Road) is scheduled to be closed to through traffic just east of 176th Avenue in the Village of Bristol from Jan. 31 through Feb. 7 for a culvert replacement.

A posted detour will route drivers around the closure via Highway MB (160th Avenue), Highway 50 (75th Street) and Highway D (184th Avenue).

This work is part of the county’s larger winter culvert rehabilitation project. The date for this work has been pushed back from its original schedule due to the recent weather.

Please note that this work is weather-dependent and is subject to change.