Another dense fog advisory issued

Another dense fog advisory is in effect for Kenosha County and much of the rest of the southern third of Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service has the advisory set to last until 10 a.m., Saturday.

Visibility may be a quarter of mile or less in areas of dense fog.

Areas of dense fog are in the forecast for Saturday with patchy fog on Saturday night as well, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

We might get a break from our latest weather trend on Sunday, when there is no fog in the forecast — yet