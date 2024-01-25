Units responding to crash in Paris

Jan 25th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 3:04 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash in the 13600 block of Highway 142 in Paris.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Injuries being reported.

