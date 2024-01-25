Deputy Terry Tifft and K9 Riggs receive Hometown Hero Award

From the office of state Rep. Amanda Nedweski:

On Tuesday Jan. 16th, Deputy Terry Tifft and K9 Riggs of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department were presented with the Hometown Hero Award by Rep. Amanda Nedweski (R-Pleasant Prairie). In a ceremony before the Wisconsin State Assembly at the State Capitol, Rep. Nedweski introduced Deputy Tifft and Riggs with a synopsis of their 2021 heroic apprehension of a murder suspect, during which K9 Riggs was shot in the head by the perpetrator. In her concluding comments, Rep. Nedweski urged the body to pass Assembly Bill 75, of which she is a co-author, which would increase penalties for intentional harm against law enforcement dogs.

Following a standing ovation from the Assembly, Deputy Tifft acknowledged the support from our community and those who made the trip to Madison to join in celebrating this honor, including his wife, Gwen Tifft, Sheriff David Zoerner, Chief Deputy Justin Miller, and several additional deputies who were proud to support this brave duo. Deputy Tifft and Riggs were presented with an award and citation signed by Rep. Nedweski, Sen. Van Wanggaard, Majority Leader Rep. Tyler August, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

“My heart broke for Deputy Tifft when I heard the news of Riggs’ injury on that fateful October day in 2021,” remarked Rep. Nedweski. “One of the first bills I signed onto as a new legislator in 2023 is AB 75, with Deputy Tifft and Riggs in the forefront of my thoughts. In September of 2022, I was proud to present Officer Jeff Comp and K9 Jaxx of the Twin Lakes Police Department with the Assembly’s First Responder of the Year Award. We are so fortunate to have dedicated K9 officers and their amazing partners protecting the people of Kenosha County. With every opportunity, I will do my best to support law enforcement K9 units in Wisconsin.”