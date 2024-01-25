The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for an area of southern Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect until 9 a.m., Thursday.

Visibility as low as a quarter mile possible in dense fog areas. NWS advises:

Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous … If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.”

Thursday’s high temperature should reach 33, says the latest, local NWS forecast. There’s an increasing chance of rain through the day. Rain and more fog certain overnight.