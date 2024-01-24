Paris to fill vacant supervisor seat

Paris town officials will be taking letters of interest from people interested in filling the seat of Supervisor Ronald Buttke.

Buttke, 71, a supervisor since 2019, died Jan. 13.

State statutes call for the two remaining board members and the town clerk to appoint a qualified resident to serve out the balance of the open position, town Chairman John Holloway told westofthei.com.

The town is inviting any interested residents to submit a letter of interest to the Town Hall prior to Feb. 21, Holloway said. A candidate needs to meet all the criteria required to run for public office. The letter should include their name, address (to show they live within the town) and a narrative detailing their background and experience, why they are interested in the position and why they feel they would be the best candidate.

The remaining board members and clerk plan to have in-person presentations from each candidate at the Feb, 27 Town Board meeting. The board and clerk could vote to appoint someone at that meeting, Holloway said.

Any appointee would serve until the term expires in April 2025.

The town plans to post an invitation to apply on its website, distribute info to local media and mail out a one-page notice using the mailing list for town newsletters.