Kenosha Thunder game summary: Vs. Homestead Highlanders on Jan. 20, 2023

This is a recap of Thunder Hockey vs. Homestead Highlanders Saturday.
The following summary was provided by Kenosha Thunder, which includes team members from Westosha Central and Wilmot Union high schools:
This was senior night. A special congratulations for many years of hockey for all the boys:
- · #3 Ethan Beck – WC
- · #4 Ryan Hodgman – Wilmot
- · #13 Matthew Sandrik – WC
- · #18 Kooper Miller – Lakeview
- · #23 Deshawn Knight – WC
- · #24 Dylan Kozak – WC
- · #29 Connor Costello – IT
- · #30 Dylan Masnova – Wilmot
- · #33 Davis Schlagenhaft – Wilmot
- · #34 Devlin AL-Sager – IT
- · #36 Massimo Pagliaroni – IT
- · #38 Max Bondus – IT
- · #44 Evan Pelli – WC
- · #45 Payton Zakutansky – Lakeview
Quote from Coach Joe Trifone:
We out shot our opponent tonight but struggled to find the back of the net. Davis Schlagenhaft had our only tally.
Game Summary:
January 20th Kenosha Thunder vs. Homestead Highlanders. Kenosha Thunder lost 1-4.
Stars of the game were:
- · Davis Schlagenhaft (12) Wilmot – 1 goal
- · Other Seniors who played well, Ryan Hodgman (12) Wilmot, Max Bondus (12) IT, and Dylan Kozak (12) WC.
Other Plays:
1st Period: Davis scored a goal with several nice moves to tie the game. 1-1
2nd Period: The Highlanders added 2. 1-3
3rd Period: The Highlanders added an empty net goal to seal the win. 4-1
KT outshot by the Wings 42 to 19.
Ranked 27th in D1. 10-8-1 and 2-5-1 in conference play.
Upcoming Games:
Away: VS Arrowhead 1/27/24 at 11 am in Brookfield. (Ponds of Brookfield Ice Arena)