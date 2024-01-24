Kenosha Thunder game summary: Vs. Homestead Highlanders on Jan. 20, 2023

Jan 24th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

This is a recap of Thunder Hockey vs. Homestead Highlanders Saturday.

The following summary was provided by Kenosha Thunder, which includes team members from Westosha Central and Wilmot Union high schools:

This was senior night.  A special congratulations for many years of hockey for all the boys:

  • ·       #3 Ethan Beck – WC
  • ·       #4 Ryan Hodgman – Wilmot
  • ·       #13 Matthew Sandrik – WC
  • ·       #18 Kooper Miller – Lakeview
  • ·       #23 Deshawn Knight – WC
  • ·       #24 Dylan Kozak – WC
  • ·       #29 Connor Costello – IT
  • ·       #30 Dylan Masnova – Wilmot
  • ·       #33 Davis Schlagenhaft – Wilmot
  • ·       #34 Devlin AL-Sager – IT
  • ·       #36 Massimo Pagliaroni – IT
  • ·       #38 Max Bondus – IT
  • ·       #44 Evan Pelli – WC
  • ·       #45 Payton Zakutansky – Lakeview

Quote from Coach Joe Trifone:

We out shot our opponent tonight but struggled to find the back of the net. Davis Schlagenhaft had our only tally.  

Game Summary:

January 20th Kenosha Thunder vs. Homestead Highlanders. Kenosha Thunder lost 1-4.

Stars of the game were:

  • ·       Davis Schlagenhaft (12) Wilmot – 1 goal
  • ·       Other Seniors who played well, Ryan Hodgman (12) Wilmot, Max Bondus (12) IT, and Dylan Kozak (12) WC.

Other Plays: 

1st Period: Davis scored a goal with several nice moves to tie the game.  1-1

2nd Period: The Highlanders added 2.  1-3

3rd Period: The Highlanders added an empty net goal to seal the win.  4-1

KT outshot by the Wings 42 to 19. 

Ranked 27th in D1.  10-8-1 and 2-5-1 in conference play.

Upcoming Games:

Away: VS Arrowhead 1/27/24 at 11 am in Brookfield.  (Ponds of Brookfield Ice Arena)

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives