New court reporter Elizabeth DiFrances and new Judge Frank Gagliardi.

Attorney Frank Gagliardi was sworn in Wednesday afternoon as Branch 3 Judge, to finish out the term of Judge Bruce Schroeder. Schroeder retired at the end of November 2023. He was appointed by Governor Tony Evers to fill the term that ends July 31, 2024. Gagliardi was sworn in by Judge David Bastianelli, who retired in March 2020 after 36 years on the bench.

The Judge and family.

Swearing in and Branch 3 courtroom.