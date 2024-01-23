Winter weather advisory issued

A winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The advisory is in effect until 2 p.m.

Mixed precipitation that could cause ice and snowe accumulations and slippery road conditions is the main concern. The NWS advises “slow down and use caution while traveling.”

The latest, local NWS forecast says we have a 100 percent chance of precipitation, which could be rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet before noon, then rain and snow. Ice accumulation of .1 of an inch possible. There could be areas of fog.

Tuesday’s high temperature should be 34, with a low of 32 Tuesday night.