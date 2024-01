Under the Stars – the 2024 Variety Show — will be presented by Westosha Central High School Performing Arts on Jan. 26 & 27 at 7 p.m.

Music, comedy, and more await at this year’s variety show. Come and enjoy the talent Westosha Central has to offer.

General Admission: $5; Student tickets are free with student ID (available at door). Click here to purchase tickets in advance.