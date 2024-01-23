Units responding for investigation in Randall

At about 8:53 p.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 11700 block of 334th Avenue in Randall.
Per dispatch: A possible gas leak being reported.
