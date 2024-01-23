Units responding for investigation in Paris

Jan 23rd, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 7:37 a.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units are responding for an investigation in about theb3100 block of Highway 45 in Paris.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting smoking from a utility pole.

