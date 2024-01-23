School closures Jan. 23, 2024

The following schools have announced closures for Tuesday due to weather and resulting unsafe travel conditions:

Riverview School

Wilmot Union High School

Bristol School

Salem School

Lakewood School

Trevor-Wilmot School

Westosha Central High School (No virtual learning will be required due to the fact that it is the first day of the semester)

Wheatland Center School (Teachers will be reaching out to students for optional learning opportunities)

Randall School

Brighton School

Paris School (7th and 8th graders heck in for virtual assignments)