School closures Jan. 23, 2024

The following schools have announced closures for Tuesday due to weather and resulting unsafe travel conditions:
- Riverview School
- Wilmot Union High School
- Bristol School
- Salem School
- Lakewood School
- Trevor-Wilmot School
- Westosha Central High School (No virtual learning will be required due to the fact that it is the first day of the semester)
- Wheatland Center School (Teachers will be reaching out to students for optional learning opportunities)
- Randall School
- Brighton School
- Paris School (7th and 8th graders heck in for virtual assignments)