School closures Jan. 23, 2024

Jan 23rd, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The following schools have announced closures for Tuesday due to weather and resulting unsafe travel conditions:

  • Riverview School
  • Wilmot Union High School
  • Bristol School
  • Salem School
  • Lakewood School
  • Trevor-Wilmot School
  • Westosha Central High School (No virtual learning will be required due to the fact that it is the first day of the semester)
  • Wheatland Center School (Teachers will be reaching out to students for optional learning opportunities)
  • Randall School
  • Brighton School
  • Paris School (7th and 8th graders heck in for virtual assignments)

