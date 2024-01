The Wilmot Union High School District board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

2023 Youth Risk Behavior Survey Report

2024 Operational Referendum

Regular Education Open Enrollment Limits for the 2024-2025 School Year

Special Education Open Enrollment Limits for the 2024-2025 School Year

Alternative Education Diploma

The full agenda is available here.