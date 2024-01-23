Agenda: Paris Town Board meeting Jan. 23, 2024

The Paris Town Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.

Agenda items include:

2515 200th Ave., Union Grove, WI 53182 (Owner), William Fliess, 2515 200th Ave., Union Grove, WI 53182 (Agent), requests an amendment to the Adopted Land Use Plan map for Kenosha County: 2035 (map 65 of the comprehensive plan) from “Farmland Protection” to “Farmland Protection” & “General Agricultural and Open Land” on Tax Parcel #45-4-221-162-0301, located in the NW ¼ of Section 16, T2N, R21E, Town of Paris. Recommendation from the Plan Commission: William and Diane Fliess Rev. Trust, 2515 200th Ave., Union Grove, WI 53182 (Owner), William Fliess, 2515 200th Ave., Union Grove, WI 53182 (Agent),

requesting a rezoning from A-1 Agricultural Preservation Dist. to A-1 Agricultural Preservation Dist., A-2 General Agricultural Dist., C-1 Lowland Resource Conservancy Dist. & PUD Planned Unit Development Overlay Dist. on Tax Parcel #45-4-221-162-0301, located in the NW ¼ of Section 16, T2N, R21E, Town of Paris. Recommendation from the Plan Commission: William and Diane Fliess Rev. Trust, 2515 200th Ave.,

Union Grove, WI 53182 (Owner), William Fliess, 2515 200th Ave., Union Grove, WI 53182 (Agent), requesting a Certified Survey Map on Tax Parcel #45-4-221-162-0301, located in the NW ¼ of Section 16, T2N, R21E, Town of Paris. Determine process for filling board seat vacated by the passing of Supervisor Buttke.

The full agenda is available here.