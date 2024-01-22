Units responding to crash along state line

Jan 22nd, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 1:42 p.m., sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash at Highways U and WG along the state line.

Per dispatch: Lake County Sheriff’s deputies originally responded but scene was determined to be in Kenosha County.

